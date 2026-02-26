VESSEL REVIEW | Vikenty Zaitsev – New Russian inland fisheries research vessel to be operated in Siberia

The Russian Federal Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO) has taken delivery of a new multi-disciplinary research vessel.

Vikenty Zaitsev (Викентий Зайцев) was built by Belgorod Shipyard as a Project TSK.550 research vessel. Her main area of operations is Lake Baikal in Siberia, one of the deepest lakes in the world and home to more than 1,200 species of which approximately 800 are endemic.

The vessel’s main roles therefore also include assessment of whitefish stocks – particularly those of omul (C. migratorius) – in Lake Baikal.