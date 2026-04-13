VESSEL REVIEW | Geo Master – Hybrid survey and ROV support vessel for Netherlands' N-Sea Group

Designed by Conoship International in compliance with Lloyd’s Register and Marshall Islands flag requirements, Geo Master has an LOA of 41.2 metres (135 feet), a moulded beam of 8.7 metres (28.5 feet), a maximum draught of only 2.4 metres (8.2 feet), a depth of 4.25 metres (13.9 feet), a gross tonnage of 498, and accommodation for seven crewmembers and up to 14 scientists.

The onboard electronics include a multibeam echosounder, USBL positioning gear and an integrated navigation system from Kongsberg, two X-band radars, an ECDIS, a speed log, an anemometer, Sailor VHF and MF/HF radios, an EPIRB and SART from Jotron, a Nortek acoustic Doppler current profiler, an autopilot, CCTV cameras, Intellian and Starlink satellite communications kit, and a Trimble positioning system.

The deck equipment meanwhile includes a Heila crane, an A-frame, and fittings for the transport of 10- and 20-foot ISO containers.