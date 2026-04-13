Geo Master
Geo MasterN-Sea Group
Research, Environment & Training

VESSEL REVIEW | Geo Master – Hybrid survey and ROV support vessel for Netherlands' N-Sea Group

Published on

A new hydrographic survey vessel was recently delivered by Dutch shipbuilder Neptune Marine to local subsea solutions provider the N-Sea Group.

Geo Master is of a similar design as Geo Ranger, which is already under N-Sea management and control.

The newer vessel will also be upgraded to meet the latest standards in fuel efficiency and emissions while retaining the ability to run on biofuel.

Full electronics and deck equipment suite

Geo Master
Geo MasterNeptune Marine

Designed by Conoship International in compliance with Lloyd’s Register and Marshall Islands flag requirements, Geo Master has an LOA of 41.2 metres (135 feet), a moulded beam of 8.7 metres (28.5 feet), a maximum draught of only 2.4 metres (8.2 feet), a depth of 4.25 metres (13.9 feet), a gross tonnage of 498, and accommodation for seven crewmembers and up to 14 scientists.

The onboard electronics include a multibeam echosounder, USBL positioning gear and an integrated navigation system from Kongsberg, two X-band radars, an ECDIS, a speed log, an anemometer, Sailor VHF and MF/HF radios, an EPIRB and SART from Jotron, a Nortek acoustic Doppler current profiler, an autopilot, CCTV cameras, Intellian and Starlink satellite communications kit, and a Trimble positioning system.

The deck equipment meanwhile includes a Heila crane, an A-frame, and fittings for the transport of 10- and 20-foot ISO containers.

Flexible propulsion arrangement coupled with advanced positioning systems

Geo Master
Geo MasterNeptune Marine

The vessel is powered by a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion setup that includes four Volvo Penta D13 IMO Tier III generators that each produce 332 kW at 1,500 rpm, two Veth 400kW azimuthing L-drives, and two Veth bow tunnel thrusters for additional lateral manoeuvrability. The Veth bow thrusters work in conjunction with a Kongsberg dynamic positioning system for enhanced station keeping.

A waste heat recovery system is also fitted.

Crew amenities suitable for extended-duration surveys offshore

Tanks capacities are 59 cubic metres (13,000 gallons) for fuel, six cubic metres (1,300 gallons) for urea, 150 cubic metres (33,000 gallons) for freshwater (including technical freshwater), 5.6 cubic metres (1,200 gallons) for sewage sludge, and nine cubic metres (2,000 gallons) for grey water. The installed watermaker can produce up to 3,500 litres (770 gallons) every 24 hours.

The vessel also has two moonpools and other equipment for supporting remotely operated vehicle operations. The crew facilities include a gym, a mess, two dayrooms, a changing room, and 12 cabins with en suite toilets and showers. All onboard spaces benefit from wifi connectivity.

Irish Mainport Holdings, via its Mainport Shipping business unit, will be Geo Master's end client, operating the vessel under a long-term charter agreement. N-Sea will meanwhile have the vessel under full commercial management and control.

Geo Master
Geo MasterNeptune Marine
Geo Master
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Hydrographic survey and ROV support vessel
Classification: Lloyd's Register
Flag: Marshall Islands
Owner: N-Sea Group, Netherlands
Operator: Irish Mainport Holdings, Ireland
Designer: Conoship International, Netherlands
Builder: Neptune Marine, Netherlands
Length overall: 41.2 metres (135 feet)
Beam: 8.7 metres (28.5 feet)
Draught: 2.4 metres (8.2 feet)
Depth: 4.25 metres (13.9 feet)
Gross tonnage: 498
Propulsion: 2 x Veth L-drives, each 400 kW
Generators: 4 x Volvo Penta D13, each 332 kW at 1,400 rpm
Side thrusters: 2 x Veth
Radars: 2 x X-band
Depth sounder: Kongsberg
Dynamic positioning: Kongsberg
Radios: Sailor VHF; Sailor MF/HF; Motorola VHF
Satcom: Intellian; Starlink
GMDSS: Jotron
Cameras: CCTV
Other electronics: Kongsberg USBL positioning system; Kongsberg integrated navigation system; Nortek acoustic Doppler current profiler; speed log; anemometer; Trimble positioning system
Crane: Heila
Other deck equipment: A-frame
Other equipment installed: Container fittings; waste heat recovery system; 2 x moonpools
Types of fuel: Diesel; biofuel
Fuel capacity: 59 cubic metres (13,000 gallons)
Freshwater capacity: 150 cubic metres (33,000 gallons)
Sewage capacity: 5.6 cubic metres (1,200 gallons)
Accommodation: Cabins; mess; gym; dayrooms; changing room
Crew: 7
Additional personnel: 14
Europe
Netherlands
Ireland
Lloyd's Register
Conoship International
Neptune Marine
Marshall Islands
N Sea Group
Irish Mainport Holdings
Geo Ranger
Geo Master
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com