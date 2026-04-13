VESSEL REVIEW | Geo Master – Hybrid survey and ROV support vessel for Netherlands' N-Sea Group
A new hydrographic survey vessel was recently delivered by Dutch shipbuilder Neptune Marine to local subsea solutions provider the N-Sea Group.
Geo Master is of a similar design as Geo Ranger, which is already under N-Sea management and control.
The newer vessel will also be upgraded to meet the latest standards in fuel efficiency and emissions while retaining the ability to run on biofuel.
Full electronics and deck equipment suite
Designed by Conoship International in compliance with Lloyd’s Register and Marshall Islands flag requirements, Geo Master has an LOA of 41.2 metres (135 feet), a moulded beam of 8.7 metres (28.5 feet), a maximum draught of only 2.4 metres (8.2 feet), a depth of 4.25 metres (13.9 feet), a gross tonnage of 498, and accommodation for seven crewmembers and up to 14 scientists.
The onboard electronics include a multibeam echosounder, USBL positioning gear and an integrated navigation system from Kongsberg, two X-band radars, an ECDIS, a speed log, an anemometer, Sailor VHF and MF/HF radios, an EPIRB and SART from Jotron, a Nortek acoustic Doppler current profiler, an autopilot, CCTV cameras, Intellian and Starlink satellite communications kit, and a Trimble positioning system.
The deck equipment meanwhile includes a Heila crane, an A-frame, and fittings for the transport of 10- and 20-foot ISO containers.
Flexible propulsion arrangement coupled with advanced positioning systems
The vessel is powered by a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion setup that includes four Volvo Penta D13 IMO Tier III generators that each produce 332 kW at 1,500 rpm, two Veth 400kW azimuthing L-drives, and two Veth bow tunnel thrusters for additional lateral manoeuvrability. The Veth bow thrusters work in conjunction with a Kongsberg dynamic positioning system for enhanced station keeping.
A waste heat recovery system is also fitted.
Crew amenities suitable for extended-duration surveys offshore
Tanks capacities are 59 cubic metres (13,000 gallons) for fuel, six cubic metres (1,300 gallons) for urea, 150 cubic metres (33,000 gallons) for freshwater (including technical freshwater), 5.6 cubic metres (1,200 gallons) for sewage sludge, and nine cubic metres (2,000 gallons) for grey water. The installed watermaker can produce up to 3,500 litres (770 gallons) every 24 hours.
The vessel also has two moonpools and other equipment for supporting remotely operated vehicle operations. The crew facilities include a gym, a mess, two dayrooms, a changing room, and 12 cabins with en suite toilets and showers. All onboard spaces benefit from wifi connectivity.
Irish Mainport Holdings, via its Mainport Shipping business unit, will be Geo Master's end client, operating the vessel under a long-term charter agreement. N-Sea will meanwhile have the vessel under full commercial management and control.