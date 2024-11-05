N-Sea, Mainport Shipping ink charter for new research vessel

Dutch subsea solutions provider the N-Sea Group has entered into a long-term charter agreement with Irish vessel operator Mainport Shipping for the delivery of an additional newbuild hybrid survey and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support vessel.
The vessel will be named Geo Master and will be of similar design as Geo Ranger (pictured), which is already under N-Sea management and control. Delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026 while operational sailings will commence shortly afterwards.
Geo Master will also be upgraded to meet the latest standards in fuel efficiency and emissions while retaining the ability to run on biofuel.
The vessel will have an LOA of 41.2 metres, a moulded beam of 8.7 metres, a design draught of 2.25 metres, and accommodation for seven crewmembers and up to 14 scientists. Power will be provided by four Volvo Penta D13 IMO Tier III generators that each produce 332 kW at 1,500 rpm.
N-Sea will have the vessel under full commercial management and control.