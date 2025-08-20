MBARI's newest research vessel completes first science expedition

David Packard, the research vessel recently acquired by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI), has completed her first science expedition, during which her embarked scientists produced new high-resolution maps of the Oregon seafloor.

MBARI researchers produced a high-resolution map of Oregon’s Rogue Canyon system—an undersea landscape in the Cascadia Subduction Zone that they believe holds vital clues to predicting future earthquakes and tsunamis.