VESSEL REVIEW | David Packard – Multi-disciplinary research vessel with AUV/ROV support capability

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) in California recently took delivery of a new ocean expedition and research vessel. Designed by Seattle-based naval architecture firm Glosten, the newbuild has been named David Packard in honour of MBARI's founder. It is capable of accommodating diverse expeditions supporting geological, ecological, and biogeochemical research in Monterey Bay and further out to sea.

David Packard is a bespoke vessel, customised to meet MBARI’s specific research requirements. The vessel features specific design elements to support MBARI’s remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Doc Ricketts as well as general oceanographic research. Its area of operations will encompass the Eastern Pacific off Baja, California, Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Hawaii, and the Gulf of California.