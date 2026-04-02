Mark Offshore inks research vessel agreement with robotics firm

Unmanned services provider DroneQ Robotics and offshore support and vessel management company Mark Offshore have entered into an agreement whereby DroneQ will have the exclusive rights to deploy Mark Offshore's research vessel Mintis for its own projects, Intertek projects, and third-party projects.

DroneQ will deploy Mintis as a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support and survey vessel, offering the platform as a combination of vessel, ROV equipment and services, and drone equipment and services.

Mark Offshore was recently appointed by Klaipėda University in Lithuania to serve as the commercial and operational manager for activities within the renewables and energy domains. Mark Offshore will operate Mintis as part of the agreement.