Mark Offshore inks research vessel agreement with robotics firm

Unmanned services provider DroneQ Robotics and offshore support and vessel management company Mark Offshore have entered into an agreement whereby DroneQ will have the exclusive rights to deploy Mark Offshore's research vessel Mintis for its own projects, Intertek projects, and third-party projects.
DroneQ will deploy Mintis as a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support and survey vessel, offering the platform as a combination of vessel, ROV equipment and services, and drone equipment and services.
Mark Offshore was recently appointed by Klaipėda University in Lithuania to serve as the commercial and operational manager for activities within the renewables and energy domains. Mark Offshore will operate Mintis as part of the agreement.
Mintis will feature new ROV systems including one rated for working at a depth of 350 metres and with a built-in obstacle detection and avoidance system and one rated for 1,000 metres and with a 3D sonar and other subsea imaging sensors.
Mintis will also be equipped with industrial maritime inspection drones that are designed to take off from and land on vessels in the open sea. These drones may be used for offshore wind turbine and offshore oil and gas installation aerial inspections.
DroneQ Robotics will deploy Mintis for projects such as subsea inspection and construction work with ROVs and magnetic crawler robots; offshore drone inspection; salvage support; and survey tasks.