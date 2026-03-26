Mark Offshore, Klaipeda University ink management agreement for research vessel

Netherlands-based Mark Offshore has entered into an agreement with Klaipėda University of Lithuania to operate the catamaran research vessel Mintis.

Under this agreement, Klaipėda University has appointed Mark Offshore as commercial and operational manager for activities within the renewables and energy domains.

Mark Offshore said the addition of Mintis represents a strategic expansion of the company's service offering towards flexible subsea support solutions that are specifically tailored to the growing demands of offshore wind, marine survey, and nearshore energy projects.