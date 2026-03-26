Mark Offshore, Klaipeda University ink management agreement for research vessel

Netherlands-based Mark Offshore has entered into an agreement with Klaipėda University of Lithuania to operate the catamaran research vessel Mintis.
Under this agreement, Klaipėda University has appointed Mark Offshore as commercial and operational manager for activities within the renewables and energy domains.
Mark Offshore said the addition of Mintis represents a strategic expansion of the company's service offering towards flexible subsea support solutions that are specifically tailored to the growing demands of offshore wind, marine survey, and nearshore energy projects.
Built in 2014 and originally designed as a scientific research vessel, Mintis combines high-end research capabilities with practical offshore functionality. Mark Offshore said this unique combination enables commercial clients to benefit from a highly versatile platform that bridges the gap between traditional survey vessels and dedicated subsea support vessels.
Mintis is a 40-metre research vessel with proven operational experience across the Baltic Sea, the North Sea, the Mediterranean, and the Eastern North Atlantic. Since 2015, the vessel has been actively involved in international marine research projects, many of which are directly linked to offshore renewable energy developments.
The vessel is currently located in Klaipėda and available for client inspections.