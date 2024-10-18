Wreck of German freighter that sank in World War I found off Chile

The expedition cruise ship Seabourn Pursuit was conducting a submarine dive off the coast of Alejandro Selkirk Island in Chile's Juan Fernández Archipelago when it discovered the wreckage of the freighter Titania lying on the seabed on Monday, October 14.

The discovery marks the first sighting of Titania since it was scuttled in 1914. The discovery was made possible through the Seabourn submarine exploration team's research and close coordination with local communities.