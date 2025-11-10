Keel laid for new Spanish Navy diver training vessel

Spain's Freire Shipyard has laid the keel of a new dive support vessel (DSV) that will be operated by the military diving school of the Spanish Navy.
The new vessel will measure over 30 metres long and will have a range of 500 nautical miles. Its delivery is scheduled for November 2026.
Designed by Spanish naval architecture firm Seaplace, the DSV will be used primarily for the training of divers but may also support other types of navy missions such as underwater intervention.
Onboard space will be available for diving support equipment such as nitrox tanks and a decompression chamber. A DP2 system will also be fitted.
The design will allow for efficient operation of the vessel by a smaller crew complement.
Upon delivery, the vessel will be operated out of the Algameca Naval Station in Cartagena.
The introduction of the new DSV into service will also free up the military diving school's other vessels to serve critical missions.