Spanish Navy taps local builder for new dive training boat

The 30-metre vessel will be designed by Spanish naval architecture firm Seaplace. It will be used primarily for the training of divers but may also support other types of navy missions such as underwater intervention. Onboard space will be available for diving support equipment such as nitrox tanks and a decompression chamber.

The introduction of the new DSV into service will also free up the military diving school's other vessels to serve critical missions. The design will also allow efficient operation of the vessel by a smaller crew complement.