Japanese yard launches new training vessel ordered by National Institute of Technology

Japan's Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has launched a new training vessel ordered by the National Institute of Technology, Toyama College (NITTC).
Wakashio Maru will be the fifth training vessel to be acquired by NITTC and the college's first newbuild ship acquisition since 1995. Her delivery is scheduled for March 2026, following completion of interior work and sea trials.
The new vessel will go into service providing practical training in ocean navigation and conducting surveys and experiments for educational and community contribution purposes.
The vessel's onboard facilities will include living quarters, a navigational simulator, a training switchboard, and wooden decks for training crews in daily maintenance.
Wakashio Maru will also have a secondary disaster response capability. The vessel will be capable of supplying water and electricity to disaster-stricken areas, transporting aid, and providing temporary living spaces for displaced residents.
Upon completion, the vessel will have an LOA of 56.3 metres, a beam of 10.6 metres, a depth of 5.8 metres, a gross tonnage of 370, a service speed of 12.5 knots, and accommodation for up to 60 people.