VESSEL REVIEW | Anna Weber-van Bosse – Versatile research vessel for Dutch ocean science institute

The Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research (Nederlands Instituut voor Zeeonderzoek; NIOZ) has taken delivery of its newest research vessel following a formal hand-over from Spain's Armon Shipyard.

Anna Weber-van Bosse was built to a design by Netherlands-based C-Job Naval Architects. She was designed as a larger and more capable platform to replace Pelagia, a research vessel that has been in service with the NIOZ for 35 years.

The newer vessel's greater capability will enable the NIOZ to sail on expeditions accessing more distant waters, as the institute had previously relied on foreign-owned vessels for such expeditions.