Delivery of US Maritime Administration's new training ship moved to February

News outlets in the US state of Maine have reported that the US Maritime Administration's (MARAD) newest large training ship will now be delivered in February 2026, or nearly two months after the earlier scheduled date.

State of Maine is the third of a planned five national security multi-mission vessels (NSMVs) to be built for MARAD by Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Pennsylvania.

Although MARAD will retain ownership of the vessel, she will support both the training of Maine Maritime Academy (MMA) cadets and the US Government's humanitarian relief efforts.