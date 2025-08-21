AWARDS 2024 | Best Small Fisheries Research Vessel – Dra. Barbieri – NavalPro

This very impressive fisheries research vessel is very much “a quart in a pint pot”. An enormous amount of capability has been packed into a comparatively small ship. That requires, though, that it must be a complex vessel with all the design intricacies that necessitates.

Diesel-electric propulsion is just the start of that complexity with its goal of almost completely silent operation. The ship had to be seaworthy enough to work in the open ocean while, at the same time, being capable of shallow inshore work. It was a difficult design process that fully achieved its complicated objectives.