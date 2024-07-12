VESSEL REVIEW | Dra. Barbieri – Chilean fisheries research vessel capable of low-noise operation

The Fisheries Development Institute of Chile has taken delivery of a new fisheries research vessel built by local shipyard ASENAV to a design by naval architecture firm NavalPRO. The newbuild has been named Dra. Barbieri in honour of noted Chilean fisheries scientist and doctor of oceanography María Ángela Barbieri Bellolio.

The vessel has a length of 30.8 metres (101 feet), a beam of nine metres (30 feet), and a draught of only three metres (10 feet), which enables it to also access shallow waters along Chile’s 5,500-kilometre (3,400-mile) coastline. This is in fulfilment of a requirement set by Chile’s Undersecretariat of Fisheries and Aquaculture (Subsecretaria de Pesca y Acuicultura; SUBPESCA), as it realised that many of the fisheries research vessels operating in the country cannot operate in certain fjords and rivers due to their large size.