Second launch in series delivered to Houston Pilots Association

Louisiana boatbuilder Breaux’s Bay Craft has delivered a new 80- by 21-foot (24- by 6.4-metre) custom aluminium pilot boat to the Houston Pilots Association (HPA) of Texas.

Juan Seguin is the second boat in a series built by Breaux's Bay Craft for the HPA. San Jacinto, the first unit, entered operational service along the Houston Ship Channel in May 2025.

The ECS Marine-designed newbuild has an inverted deep V-bottom hull and is powered by three MAN D2862 LE 438 1,200hp (890kW) diesel driving Hamilton HTX47 waterjets.