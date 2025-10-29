VESSEL REVIEW | San Jacinto – New pilot boat for operation in Houston Ship Channel

Louisiana boatbuilder Breaux’s Bay Craft has delivered a new 80- by 21-foot (24- by 6.4-metre) custom aluminium pilot boat to the Houston Pilots Association (HPA) of Texas.

Named San Jacinto after Texas’ San Jacinto County, the vessel entered full operational service in the Houston Ship Channel in May 2025.

The ECS Marine-designed newbuild is the first of two new pilot boats built for the HPA. She has an inverted deep V-bottom hull and is powered by three MAN D2862 LE 438 Tier IV diesel engines, each with a rated output of 1,200 hp (890 kW), driving three Hamilton HTX47 waterjets via Twin Disc MGX 5204 gearboxes.