Hybrid pilot boats delivered to Lithuania's Klaipeda Port

Estonian builder Baltic Workboats (BWB) recently delivered two hybrid electric pilot boats in a series to the Port of Klaipeda in Lithuania.

The newbuilds belong to a series of 17-metre pilot boats built by BWB. Examples of the series are already in service in Canada, Germany, and Poland.

The hybrid drivetrain on each vessel integrates Volvo Penta IMO Tier III main engines, Danfoss Editron electric hybrid systems, and Twin Disc gearboxes, enabling fully electric, hybrid and direct diesel operating modes.