Hybrid pilot boats delivered to Lithuania's Klaipeda Port

Estonian builder Baltic Workboats (BWB) recently delivered two hybrid electric pilot boats in a series to the Port of Klaipeda in Lithuania.
The newbuilds belong to a series of 17-metre pilot boats built by BWB. Examples of the series are already in service in Canada, Germany, and Poland.
The hybrid drivetrain on each vessel integrates Volvo Penta IMO Tier III main engines, Danfoss Editron electric hybrid systems, and Twin Disc gearboxes, enabling fully electric, hybrid and direct diesel operating modes.
An energy storage system with a rated output of 240 kWh supplied by EST-Floattech can deliver a top speed of 10 knots in electric mode and a range in excess of 15 nautical miles at seven knots.
Designed for Nordic conditions, the vessels feature ice-strengthened hulls, BWB's patented wave-piercing bow, heated decks, railings and pilot ladders, a hydraulic MOB platform, and a rescue davit.
Both pilot boats are classed under Lloyd's Register special service craft rules and regulations.
The vessels were built in fulfilment of a €6.5 million (US$7 million) contract awarded by the Port of Klaipeda in 2024.