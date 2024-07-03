Lithuania's Klaipeda Port orders hybrid pilot boats from Estonian builder

The Port of Klaipeda in Lithuania has placed an order for two pilot boats in a series to be built by Estonia-based Baltic Workboats. The contract for the vessels has an estimated value of €6.5 million (US$7 million).
The vessels will utilise an existing Baltic Workboats 17-metre pilot boat design but with hybrid electric propulsion systems consisting of 240kWh energy storage systems, motors, and a hybrid drivetrain. The configuration will allow fully electric, hybrid, or diesel operation.
The maximum speed of each boat will be 25 knots. At a speed of seven knots in fully electric mode, each boat will be able to sail 15 nautical miles, making it ideal for short voyages in ports where strict emissions regulations are being enforced.
Delivery of the pilot boats is scheduled for 2025. The operation of the new vessels is in line with the Port of Klaipeda's aim of reducing its overall environmental impact.