Lithuania's Klaipeda Port orders hybrid pilot boats from Estonian builder

The Port of Klaipeda in Lithuania has placed an order for two pilot boats in a series to be built by Estonia-based Baltic Workboats. The contract for the vessels has an estimated value of €6.5 million (US$7 million).

The vessels will utilise an existing Baltic Workboats 17-metre pilot boat design but with hybrid electric propulsion systems consisting of 240kWh energy storage systems, motors, and a hybrid drivetrain. The configuration will allow fully electric, hybrid, or diesel operation.