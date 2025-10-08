AWARDS 2024 | Best Small Pilot Boat – Hibernia – Holyhead Marine Services

While at first glance appearing to be rather traditional, this new 15-metre pilot boat for busy Belfast Harbour in Northern Ireland, Hibernia, is really very far from it. Indeed, it is absolutely up-to-date in every respect.

Able to be fuelled by vegetable oil, its hyper efficient engines produce sparse emissions anyway, giving the craft a very impressively low environmental footprint.

Intended to be very efficient and as safe as possible, the boat has been equipped with the absolute latest in equipment to ensure that those important objectives are fully realised. She is a fine and very impressive vessel.