VESSEL REVIEW | Hibernia – Low-emission pilot boat to serve Northern Ireland’s Belfast Harbour

Belfast Harbour in Northern Ireland has taken delivery of a new pilot boat built by Holyhead Marine Services of Wales. Named Hibernia, the 15- by five-metre (49- by 16-foot) boat will be tasked with transporting pilots to and from ships calling at Belfast as part of the service provided by Belfast Harbour to help ships safely navigate through the port, to and from their designated berths.

Belfast Harbour handles more than 23.9 million tonnes of trade every year and its pilot boat fleet needs to operate 24 hours a day 365 days a year. To ensure downtime is kept to a minimum, the vessel’s designer focused on ensuring the resilience and operational efficiency. The result is a custom vessel that will replace PB4, the oldest pilot boat in Belfast Harbour’s fleet and that is being retired after 24 years of service.