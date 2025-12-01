VESSEL REVIEW | Hydromover 001 – Electric light catamaran cargo vessel designed for port waters

The newbuild has an LOA of 23.4 metres (76.8 feet), a beam of 7.6 metres (25 feet), and a draught of only 1.07 metres (3.51 feet). It boasts multiple key features, including increased energy storage capacity, an advanced hull form that minimises drag, and a redesigned electrical architecture to reduce power loss.

These improvements translate into a threefold increase in range that can cover all anchorages within Singapore’s port limits.