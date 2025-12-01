VESSEL REVIEW | Hydromover 001 – Electric light catamaran cargo vessel designed for port waters
Yinson GreenTech (YGT) has unveiled the new light cargo vessel Hydromover 001 through its marine electrification solutions business, MarinEV.
Built by Marinteknik Shipbuilders of Singapore, the all-aluminium vessel boasts greater range, faster charging time, and a larger cargo capacity compared to YGT's earlier electric catamaran prototype Hydromover.
The design work that went into Hydromover 001 had also considered feedback from operators of the earlier vessel, as they believed the craft had the potential to be scaled up for a broader range of duties.
Designed for greater endurance
The newbuild has an LOA of 23.4 metres (76.8 feet), a beam of 7.6 metres (25 feet), and a draught of only 1.07 metres (3.51 feet). It boasts multiple key features, including increased energy storage capacity, an advanced hull form that minimises drag, and a redesigned electrical architecture to reduce power loss.
These improvements translate into a threefold increase in range that can cover all anchorages within Singapore’s port limits.
The vessel's lithium-ion batteries can be fully charged in under two hours, ensuring high uptime and reliability for daily operations.
A full charge can also ensure an operating range of 130 nautical miles, whereas the earlier Hydromover was limited to only 40 nautical miles. The propulsion can also deliver a top speed of 14 knots and a service speed of 10 knots.
Expanded transport capacity
Hydromover 001 will be able to transport up to 25 tonnes of assorted light cargo such as stores, food and maintenance items to vessels anchored in the Singapore Strait, waiting to dock at the Port of Singapore. The cargo will be carried on her 65-square-metre (700-square-foot) deck.
Compared to Hydromover, Hydromover 001 boasts 25 per cent more cargo capacity and a 75 per cent larger deck space, supporting greater cargo consolidation, efficiency, and flexibility in port operations.
The vessel has accommodation for up to four crewmembers while the main deck contains a spacious wheelhouse, comfortable mess seating for up to seven people, a fully equipped food preparation area and pantry, and a generous-sized bathroom.
The wheelhouse meanwhile has dual touchscreen displays that offer real-time updates to the crew, enhancing safety on board.
Navigation system promising greater safety
Hydromover 001 also incorporates MarinEV’s digital platform, which boasts advanced decision-making features such as energy optimisation, waypoint calculation, collision detection, and the ability to coordinate remote and autonomous functions. These capabilities can ensure efficient and safe operations, reducing the risk of human error.
Hydromover 001 is the first vessel of this new series. Additional examples will be delivered to UAE-based maritime services provider Yacht International by the middle of 2026.