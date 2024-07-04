Workboat News Roundup | July 4 – Chinese large research ships, Lithuanian hybrid pilot boat order and more

In China, a new research vessel has been delivered while another has been launched into the water for the first time. A US design firm secures approval for a new coastal research vessel as a small freight-only ship starts operations in the UK. Finally, a Lithuanian port places orders for two hybrid pilot boats to be built in Estonia.
Chinese shipbuilder Zhoushan Hehui Marine Engineering has launched a new 2,000-tonne research ship ordered by Zhejiang Anji Marine Technology. Anji Haiyang ("Anji Ocean") was built in compliance with China Classification Society rules and will be the first privately-owned 2,000-tonne research ship to be operated in Zhejiang Province.
The vessel has a length of 72.66 metres, a beam of 14 metres, and an electric propulsion system that will deliver a speed of 14 knots and a range of 7,000 nautical miles. Onboard facilities will include laboratories, crew cabins, and a sample storage room with climate control features.
The Isles of Scilly Steamship Group’s (ISSG) newest freight vessel has commenced operational sailings, carrying its first load of freight including building supplies and a boat. The 22-metre Gugh is the second ISSG vessel to bear the name after an inter-island launch that operated between 1961 and 1991.
Gugh is the fourth freight-specific vessel in ISSG’s fleet, working alongside its main cargo vessel Gry Maritha, which operates on the Penzance to Scilly route, as well as Lyonesse Lady and Swift Lady, which service the off-islands. The newbuild is equipped with two cranes and has the ability to carry 50 tonnes of freight when fully loaded as well as up to 12 passengers.
The Port of Klaipeda in Lithuania has placed an order for two pilot boats in a series to be built by Estonia-based Baltic Workboats. The contract for the vessels has an estimated value of €6.5 million (US$7 million).
China's Guangzhou Shipyard International has handed over a new large icebreaking research vessel. Named Jidi ("Polar"), the vessel has an LOA of 89.95 metres, a beam of 17.8 metres, a depth of 8.2 metres, a design speed of 15 knots, a range of 14,000 nautical miles, and accommodations for 60 crewmembers and scientific personnel.
Naval architecture and marine engineering firm Glosten has been awarded an approval in principle (AIP) by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for the design of the University of California San Diego’s new hydrogen-hybrid Coastal-Class Research Vessel (CCRV). The CCRV will be operated by Scripps Institution of Oceanography and feature a propulsion system that utilises hydrogen fuel cells for zero-emissions operation.