Workboat News Roundup | July 4 – Chinese large research ships, Lithuanian hybrid pilot boat order and more

Chinese shipbuilder Zhoushan Hehui Marine Engineering has launched a new 2,000-tonne research ship ordered by Zhejiang Anji Marine Technology. Anji Haiyang ("Anji Ocean") was built in compliance with China Classification Society rules and will be the first privately-owned 2,000-tonne research ship to be operated in Zhejiang Province.

The vessel has a length of 72.66 metres, a beam of 14 metres, and an electric propulsion system that will deliver a speed of 14 knots and a range of 7,000 nautical miles. Onboard facilities will include laboratories, crew cabins, and a sample storage room with climate control features.