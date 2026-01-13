VESSEL REVIEW | IB Dock – Floating dock for fishing vessel and workboat maintenance and repairs in West Africa

A new floating dock designed by Kuasar Marin Engineering of Turkey was recently delivered to a client in West Africa.

The Türk Loydu-classed IB Dock was designed by Kuasar Marin along with a non-self-propelled floating crane as part of a turnkey project on behalf of the same client. The dock has an LOA of 52 metres (170 feet), a beam of 21 metres (69 feet), a depth of 10 metres (30 feet), and a lifting capacity of 1,500 tons.

Bahadir Baskan, Founder and Partner at Kuasar Marin, said that the entire process—including design, procurement, production, subcontractor management, and quality control—was managed by the company to ensure that the vessels met high technical standards.

Although the client had specified that both projects would primarily operate in West Africa, these platforms were designed to be capable of serving worldwide.

“The floating dock was specifically designed to accommodate the needs of small and medium-sized fishing vessels in West Africa,” Baskan told Baird Maritime. “With a capacity of 1,500 tons and constrained dimensions, engineering iterations were carried out to ensure optimal weight and load distribution. As a result, the dock achieves a balance between operational efficiency and safety.”