VESSEL REVIEW | Turkish-designed multi-purpose floating crane capable of global operations

A new non-self-propelled floating crane designed by Kuasar Marin Engineering of Turkey was recently delivered to a client in West Africa.

The Türk Loydu-classed 62- by 22-metre (200- by 72-foot) vessel was designed by Kuasar Marin along with a floating dock as part of a turnkey project on behalf of the same client.

“The entire process—including design, procurement, production, subcontractor management, and quality control—was managed by our company,” Bahadir Baskan, Founder and Partner at Kuasar Marin, told Baird Maritime. “This ensured that the vessels met high standards not only technically, but also in terms of project management and coordination.

"In summary, these two platforms are remarkable projects due to their technical features, flexible operational capabilities, and turnkey production process, making them both unique and rare in their field."

Baskan said that although the client specified that both projects would primarily operate in West Africa, these platforms are designed to be capable of serving worldwide.