VESSEL REVIEW | Cote de Jade – Hybrid buoy tender to be deployed in France's Pays de la Loire region

Armement des Phares et Balises (APB), a marine services provider based in the Brittany Region of northwestern France, has taken delivery of a new hybrid buoy tender built by local shipyard Chantier Naval Delavergne.

Cote de Jade will be operated by APB out of Saint-Nazaire to maintain aids to navigation in the Pays de la Loire region. She was designed to be capable of sustained low-speed navigation at work sites and operation for extended periods in offshore waters.