VESSEL REVIEW | Augustin Fresnel – French operator places hybrid hydrogen buoy tender into service

Armement des Phares et Balises (APB), a marine services provider based in the Brittany Region of northwestern France, has taken delivery of a new hybrid-powered, oceangoing buoy tender built by local shipyard Socarenam.

The LMG Marin-designed hybrid hydrogen fuel cell-powered vessel has been named Augustin Fresnel after Augustin-Jean Fresnel, the 19th century French engineer and physicist best known for his work in optics and for developing a type of specialised lens that has been adapted for use in lighthouses.