Swedish Defence Materiel Administration orders additional bridge erection boats

The Swedish BEBs will be variants of the latest model currently in production by Birdon for the Royal Netherlands Army, with custom modifications ensuring the vessels meet in-country safety and legislation requirements.

Each Swedish BEB will feature a dual electric winch for faster coupling, increased operator efficiency, and safer operations, while a reinforced ice bow enables further extreme cold weather capability. A new quick launch system allows for rapid deployment, and high operational availability is achieved through reduced maintenance and downtime upgrades.