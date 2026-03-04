Singapore builder launches Yinson GreenTech's newest electric cargo vessel

A full charge of the batteries will ensure an operating range of 130 nautical miles. The propulsion will meanwhile deliver a maximum speed of 14 knots and a service speed of 10 knots.

The vessel will be able to transport up to 25 tonnes of assorted light cargo such as stores, food and maintenance items to vessels anchored in the Singapore Strait, waiting to dock at the Port of Singapore. The cargo will be carried on her 65-square-metre deck.

Hydromover 002 will have accommodation for up to four crewmembers while the main deck will feature comfortable mess seating for up to seven people and a fully equipped food preparation area and pantry.