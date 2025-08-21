Russian transport agency Rechvodput commissions new buoy tenders

The vessels will be used primarily for maintenance of buoys and other aids to navigation in inland waterways, whereas their secondary duties will include monitoring of water depths and handling of non-self-propelled barges of 400 tonnes displacement or lower via towing or pushing.

The new monohull buoy tenders were acquired as part of Rechvodput’s ongoing renewal program covering the agency’s navigation service fleet. Each has a steel hull, an aluminium superstructure, a length of 26.8 metres, a beam of 4.2 metres, a draught of only one metre, and a crew of six.