Canada's Team OMER defends title, sets new record at seventh European International Submarine Races

The 2026 European International Submarine Races (EISR) concluded on July 10 at QinetiQ's Ocean Basin in Gosport, UK, after five days of competition between university teams from around the world.

Defending champions Team OMER, from École de Technologie Supérieure (ETS) in Montréal, retained their title, winning the Hill Trophy and recording the fastest run of the competition at 6.36 knots. Virginia Tech were runners-up, with a top speed of 4.50 knots.

The Sir Robert Hill Memorial Trophy is named after Sir Bob Hill, a Vice Admiral of the Royal Navy and one of the founders of the EISR.