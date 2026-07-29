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Canada's Team OMER defends title, sets new record at seventh European International Submarine Races

Team OMER's human-powered submarine during the 2026 European International Submarine Races held in Gosport, UK. Team OMER won the 2026 races, adding to their previous victories in 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2024.
Team OMER's human-powered submarine during the 2026 European International Submarine Races held in Gosport, UK. Team OMER won the 2026 races, adding to their previous victories in 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2024.European International Submarine Races
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The 2026 European International Submarine Races (EISR) concluded on July 10 at QinetiQ's Ocean Basin in Gosport, UK, after five days of competition between university teams from around the world.

Defending champions Team OMER, from École de Technologie Supérieure (ETS) in Montréal, retained their title, winning the Hill Trophy and recording the fastest run of the competition at 6.36 knots. Virginia Tech were runners-up, with a top speed of 4.50 knots.

The Sir Robert Hill Memorial Trophy is named after Sir Bob Hill, a Vice Admiral of the Royal Navy and one of the founders of the EISR.

Divers prepare a human-powered submarine at QinetiQ’s Ocean Basin facility in Gosport, UK.
Divers prepare a human-powered submarine at QinetiQ’s Ocean Basin facility in Gosport, UK.European International Submarine Races

Nineteen teams entered qualification, with 12 advancing to the final: Virginia Tech, ETS, the University of Washington, the University of Michigan, Singapore Institute of Technology, National Cheng Kung University, the University of British Columbia, Kumaraguru College of Technology, the University of Warwick, the University of Victoria, Gdańsk Polytechnic University and the University of Southampton.

Teams raced their human-powered submarines over a 200-metre course at a depth of up to six metres, each run combining a timing-gate sprint, a 180-degree turn and a progressively harder slalom. The demanding course tested hydrodynamic efficiency, manoeuvrability, propulsion performance and pilot endurance.

Several teams improved their times over the course of the week as they refined their submarines between race days.

Participants watch video footage of National Cheng Kung University's (Taiwan) submarine during the races.
Participants watch video footage of National Cheng Kung University's (Taiwan) submarine during the races.European International Submarine Races

The organisers said that beyond the racing, the competition gave students hands-on experience in naval architecture, propulsion, hydrodynamics and underwater vehicle design, alongside opportunities to exchange ideas with peers, judges and industry representatives.

For the first time, the racing was livestreamed on YouTube, and the full broadcast remains available to watch back via the EISR website. Footage from the final three days of the races can also be viewed via EISR's official YouTube channel.

Each of the participating submarines is human-powered and fully designed and built by a team of university students. The submarines are able to operate safely at depths of three to six metres, where they float neutrally buoyantly.

A diver inspects the University of Victoria's (Canada) human-powered submarine.
A diver inspects the University of Victoria's (Canada) human-powered submarine.European International Submarine Races

The submarines were built to be fully flooded, and the pilots breathe air through scuba systems, hence the requirement for pilots who are also qualified divers.

Each submarine's pilot straps their feet into a set of pedals and drives a propeller or other propulsion system using muscle-power alone. Steering is achieved with joysticks and mechanical or mechatronic control systems driving rudders and diveplanes.

This year's races were hosted by QinetiQ and the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology.

The EISR has been held biennially since 2012. More information on the two-week event is available via www.subrace.eu.

Defending champions Team OMER with their submarine
Defending champions Team OMER with their submarineEuropean International Submarine Races
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