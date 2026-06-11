Seventh European International Submarine Races to take place in Gosport, UK

Teams of university students from seven countries will participate in the seventh European International Submarine Races (EISR), which will be held in Gosport, UK, between June 29 and July 10.

Qualification for EISR 2026 has closed and 12 teams from the US, the UK, Canada, Poland, Taiwan, Singapore and India have been selected to compete in the final race. The teams will be provided with a set of specifications for safety and logistics at the venue, but each team is otherwise permitted to design the shape and layout of their submarine according to their preferences, provided that the craft can be proven to be safe.

The competitors will race through a 200-metre course in QinetiQ’s Ocean Basin facility at Haslar, the largest freshwater tank in Europe. The course will consist of two timing gates, a sharp U-turn, and a slalom stretch, which will progressively become more difficult each time.