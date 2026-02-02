Birdon to put up sixth US boatbuilding location in Pensacola, Florida

Boatbuilder Birdon will develop and operate a 400,000-square-foot (37,000-square-metre) advanced ship manufacturing facility at the Port of Pensacola in Florida, making it Birdon's sixth location in the United States.

In partnership with the City of Pensacola and other regional and national stakeholders, Birdon plans to establish a facility that will incorporate modern technology and shipbuilding practices.

The company expects that this will create more than three million production man hours per year of additional capacity for fabrication of ships and modules to support the US Maritime Industrial Base.