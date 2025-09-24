US Coast Guard awards contract to build 66 new cutter boats

The US Coast Guard has awarded a fixed-price, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract to North River Boats of Roseburg, Oregon, for the supply of up to 66 cutter boats to support aids to navigation (ATON) and other missions.
The contract, awarded under a total small-business set aside, has a potential value of about $11.8 million.
The boats, designated cutter boat – aids to navigation – small (CB-ATON-S), will be deployed with the Coast Guard’s future waterways commerce cutters (WCC).
They will also be operated by shore-based aids to navigation teams to access buoys, lighthouses, navigational aids, and smaller waterways not accessible to larger vessels.
The aluminium monohull boats will be 21 feet (6.4 metres) in length and powered by two outboard engines capable of reaching 25 knots (46 kilometres per hour).
Each will be able to hoist up to 3,000 pounds (1,361 kilograms) and provide about 50 square feet (4.6 square metres) of open deck space.
The CB-ATON-S will be the standard cutter boat across all three WCC variants: river buoy tenders, inland construction tenders, and inland buoy tenders.