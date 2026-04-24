AWARDS 2025 | Best Large Buoy Tender – Pole Star – OSK Design, Seaplace & Astilleros Gondan

Pestana meanwhile believes that sustainability and energy efficiency remain the dominant drivers in naval architecture, which is influenced by increasingly stringent environmental regulations.

"This is accelerating the adoption of hybrid and alternative propulsion systems, advanced energy management solutions, and optimised hull designs aimed at reducing emissions and fuel consumption," he told Baird Maritime. "In parallel, there is a growing focus on lifecycle efficiency, redundancy, and digitalisation, ensuring vessels are not only compliant at delivery but remain efficient, safe, and adaptable throughout their operational lives."

Amid the need to satisfy environmental regulations, OSK Design had a "strong and encouraging" 2025, as Pestana observed.

"Activity levels have remained high across our core segments, including passenger vessels, offshore wind, defence and specialised service vessels. Demand for purpose-built designs continues to be solid, reflecting owners’ increasing focus on operational efficiency, reliability, and long-term value.

"Compared to the past few years, we see greater stability in project pipelines and a more mature dialogue with clients regarding sustainability and future regulatory requirements. Overall, we are optimistic about the future, as these developments align closely with OSK Design’s core competencies and long-standing design philosophy."

For Seaplace, 2025 was a year of stability, according to Manuel Moreu, the design firm's General Manager.

"Our business, traditionally linked to the hydrocarbon sector, has always been somewhat volatile and highly dependent on market cycles," said Moreu. "However, in recent years, we have diversified into other applications and segments, which has helped smooth out the typical peaks and downturns. As a result, 2025 has been a relatively stable and positive year compared to previous cycles.