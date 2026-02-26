Australian-designed landing vessel used as testbed for micro modular reactor technology

A new stern landing vessel (SLV) designed by Australian naval architecture firm Seatransport was recently used as a trial platform for a hybrid nuclear-ready power concept developed for use on ships.
The design will enable nuclear micro modular reactors (MMRs) to be combined with conventional diesel-electric systems for 73-metre and 90-metre amphibious SLV designs.
The concept has received approval in principle (AIP) from classification society Lloyd's Register (LR).
Seatransport said the AIP followed several years of close collaboration with LR. Together, the two organisations demonstrated how licensable MMRs can be integrated with diesel-electric systems to deliver long-range vessels with significantly reduced fuel dependence and emissions.
Sea trials of the conventionally powered SLV confirmed the design assumptions used in the MMR concept, providing strong technical assurance that the design is both practical and robust, according to Seatransport.
By incorporating a hybrid nuclear-ready capability, vessels can gain effectively unlimited operational range, significantly reduced reliance on conventional fuels, and extended endurance for sustained missions.
Seatransport said this approach will also enhance operational flexibility, deliver low-emission performance, and enable reliable operation in demanding environments, such as landing and logistic support on unprepared or remote beaches.
The MMRs under consideration range from 1.2 MW to 2.6 MW and are undergoing technical and regulatory assessment. LR is working closely with national authorities to ensure that safety, compliance and operational standards are fully addressed.
Wider adoption is anticipated in the early 2030s.
"By working closely with LR, we’ve integrated nuclear MMR capability into our proven SLV platform, future-proofing it for extended endurance, operational flexibility and low-emission performance," said Stuart Ballantyne, CEO of Seatransport.
"We do believe that for all shipowners, this is a paradigm shift in marine technology greater than sail to steam."