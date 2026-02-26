Australian-designed landing vessel used as testbed for micro modular reactor technology

A new stern landing vessel (SLV) designed by Australian naval architecture firm Seatransport was recently used as a trial platform for a hybrid nuclear-ready power concept developed for use on ships.

The design will enable nuclear micro modular reactors (MMRs) to be combined with conventional diesel-electric systems for 73-metre and 90-metre amphibious SLV designs.

The concept has received approval in principle (AIP) from classification society Lloyd's Register (LR).