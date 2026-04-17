US Coast Guard to homeport first two new icebreakers in Alaska

The US Coast Guard has announced that it will homeport its first two Arctic security cutters in the state of Alaska. Delivery of these initial vessels is expected by the end of 2028 according to the service.

Infrastructure planning has begun to ensure housing and support facilities are in place to receive the two icebreakers. These facilities are intended to ensure crews are prepared for emerging security challenges in the region, the coast guard stated.

This announcement follows contract awards for up to 11 Arctic security cutters as part of an expansion of the country's icebreaker fleet. A memorandum of understanding between the US and Finland signed in October 2025 facilitated the acquisition of the fleet.