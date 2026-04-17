US Coast Guard to homeport first two new icebreakers in Alaska

The US Coast Guard has announced that it will homeport its first two Arctic security cutters in the state of Alaska. Delivery of these initial vessels is expected by the end of 2028 according to the service.
Infrastructure planning has begun to ensure housing and support facilities are in place to receive the two icebreakers. These facilities are intended to ensure crews are prepared for emerging security challenges in the region, the coast guard stated.
This announcement follows contract awards for up to 11 Arctic security cutters as part of an expansion of the country's icebreaker fleet. A memorandum of understanding between the US and Finland signed in October 2025 facilitated the acquisition of the fleet.
Construction contracts were awarded to Rauma Marine Constructions, Bollinger Shipyards Lockport, and Davie Defense.
Finland will construct up to four of the Arctic security cutters for the US Coast Guard. Meanwhile, domestic shipyards are scheduled to build and deliver up to seven additional vessels to the service.
Commandant of the Coast Guard Admiral Kevin E. Lunday stated that the ships will, "maximize our ability to defend our northern border and approaches," while reinforcing maritime presence. The project is funded by $3.5 billion included in the Fiscal Year 2025 Reconciliation Bill.