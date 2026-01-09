US Coast Guard questioned over drydock selection for heavy icebreaker

A group of legislators from the US Lower House have questioned the US Coast Guard's decision regarding the drydocking of one of its heavy icebreakers.

In a letter addressed to Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Kevin Lunday on Tuesday, January 6, US Congressmen John Garamendi, Mark DeSaulnier, Josh Harder, Jared Huffman and Mike Thompson and US Congresswoman Lateefah Simon sought clarification on the coast guard's recent decision not to award the contract for USCGC Healy's drydock availability to Mare Island Dry Dock (MIDD) in Vallejo, California.

The representatives wished to know why MIDD was not selected for the drydock availability, "despite its prior successful work on Healy and its reportedly more competitive price."