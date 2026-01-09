US Coast Guard questioned over drydock selection for heavy icebreaker

A group of legislators from the US Lower House have questioned the US Coast Guard's decision regarding the drydocking of one of its heavy icebreakers.
In a letter addressed to Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Kevin Lunday on Tuesday, January 6, US Congressmen John Garamendi, Mark DeSaulnier, Josh Harder, Jared Huffman and Mike Thompson and US Congresswoman Lateefah Simon sought clarification on the coast guard's recent decision not to award the contract for USCGC Healy's drydock availability to Mare Island Dry Dock (MIDD) in Vallejo, California.
The representatives wished to know why MIDD was not selected for the drydock availability, "despite its prior successful work on Healy and its reportedly more competitive price."
The legislators indicated in their letter that, since 2020, MIDD has completed two Healy contracts, delivering comprehensive repairs at a competitive cost.
"The coast guard’s recent decision to award the Healy drydock availability to another yard, for what we understand is a significantly higher cost, is perplexing," the representatives wrote.
"It is our understanding that the coast guard weighs considerations beyond cost when considering potential yards. We request additional information regarding what, if any, other factors contributed to the decision."
MIDD had earlier informed the City of Vallejo that it will permanently close its Mare Island facility, resulting in the termination of all employees over the coming days.
"According to MIDD, the closure stems from unforeseen business circumstances, including the loss of a critical US Coast Guard contract that had an immediate and material impact on the company’s financial stability," the City of Vallejo said in a social media post on New Year's Day.
"Despite efforts to secure additional financing and contracts, MIDD determined that continuing operations was no longer viable."
The city government added that it recently engaged a consultant to attract new federal funding and other investment to expand shipbuilding and ship repair on Mare Island.