California's Mare Island Dry Dock to close permanently

On December 30, 2025, Mare Island Dry Dock (MIDD) informed the City of Vallejo in California that it will permanently close its Mare Island facility, resulting in the termination of all employees over the coming days.
MIDD, a commercial dry dock company providing repair services to the maritime industry since 2013, employed more than 80 full-time staff.
"The company has been a significant contributor to the local economy, supporting jobs and generating economic activity for Vallejo, Solano County, and the surrounding region," the City of Vallejo said in a social media post on New Year's Day.
"According to MIDD, the closure stems from unforeseen business circumstances, including the loss of a critical US Coast Guard contract that had an immediate and material impact on the company’s financial stability. Despite efforts to secure additional financing and contracts, MIDD determined that continuing operations was no longer viable."
MIDD has been working with local agencies to assist affected employees. In response, the City of Vallejo has coordinated with the Solano County Workforce Development Board to ensure MIDD workers have access to job search assistance, retraining programs, and other resources.
The city government added that it recently engaged a consultant to attract new federal funding and other investment to expand shipbuilding and ship repair on Mare Island.
"This effort is expected to create future opportunities on Mare Island and help return skilled workers to the local maritime industry," the city government said.