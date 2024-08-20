US Coast Guard icebreaker Healy arrives in Seattle following onboard fire

On July 25, while underway in the vicinity of Banks Island, Northwest Territories, Canada, Healy experienced an electrical fire on a transformer impacting one of the ship’s two main propulsion motors. The crew swiftly extinguished the fire with no personnel casualties.

Healy’s crew and contractors restored power to the affected motor. However, out of abundance of caution, the cutter returned to Seattle, arriving there on Friday, August 16, to ensure all redundant systems are fully operational before returning to the Arctic.