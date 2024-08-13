US Coast Guard icebreaker's Arctic voyage cancelled due to onboard fire

Coast guard Vice Commandant Admiral Kevin E. Lunday confirmed the incident that occurred in one of the engineering spaces on USCGC Healy just as the icebreaker began its summer patrol in the Chukchi Sea off the coast of Alaska.

The ship is now headed for its homeport of Seattle but will first make a stop in Dutch Harbor. The cancellation of the voyage also means two scientific missions that would have utilised the vessel will not proceed.