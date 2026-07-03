New report highlights Sweden's need for more icebreakers

Sweden must invest in additional icebreakers to secure winter shipping and support business sector growth over the coming decades, according to a joint report submitted to the government.
Prepared by the Swedish Maritime Administration and the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency, the document warns that the current fleet is ageing and requires urgent funding to maintain critical trade routes.
Industry in northern Sweden relies on winter icebreaking to import raw materials and export goods, but the administration noted that the majority of its vessels were built in the 1970s and suffer from regular breakdowns.
To address these vulnerabilities, the report details a replacement scheme, including a new large icebreaker currently under construction in South Korea that the agency expects to be delivered in 2029.
The proposal also recommends constructing at least two additional A-class icebreakers to replace the current Atle-class vessels, alongside scheduled life extensions for both Oden and Idun.
Future demand for assistance is anticipated to rise due to projected transport increases at northern ports, Swedish NATO membership, and potential offshore wind developments in the Bothnian Sea and the Gulf of Bothnia.
"With today's icebreaker fleet, we cannot guarantee that all ports can be kept open all year round. We already have major or minor breakdowns on our icebreakers every year," Director General Erik Eklund stated.
To enhance operational efficiency, the Swedish and Finnish authorities plan to modernise their bilateral agreement, establish joint digital systems, and procure a shared emergency icebreaker resource.
Chief Executive Officer Fredrik Backman highlighted the value of this partnership, noting that close cooperation helps reduce operational costs and improves conditions for merchant shipping.
The Swedish Transport Administration is also scheduled to present a separate report to the Finnish Government, which the agency expects to occur on July 14 or July 15.
Long-term plans outlined in the joint report suggest ordering two new A-class icebreakers in 2028 for delivery in 2033 and 2034, followed by a potential third vessel in 2030.
Decommissioning of the first Atle-class vessel is scheduled for 2030, while a project to replace Ale is slated to begin in 2033 to align with canal lock timetables. A final Atle-class icebreaker would then be retired beyond the current planning period, completing the transition to a modernised fleet.