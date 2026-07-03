New report highlights Sweden's need for more icebreakers

Sweden must invest in additional icebreakers to secure winter shipping and support business sector growth over the coming decades, according to a joint report submitted to the government.

Prepared by the Swedish Maritime Administration and the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency, the document warns that the current fleet is ageing and requires urgent funding to maintain critical trade routes.

Industry in northern Sweden relies on winter icebreaking to import raw materials and export goods, but the administration noted that the majority of its vessels were built in the 1970s and suffer from regular breakdowns.