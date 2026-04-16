Swedish court upholds icebreaker procurement award to Korean builder

The Swedish Court of Appeals has dismissed a request to review the procurement of a new state icebreaker, effectively confirming a prior decision by the Administrative Court. This legal conclusion enables the Swedish Maritime Administration to proceed with its plans to modernise the national fleet.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries was awarded the contract in the summer of 2025, though the selection faced a legal challenge from competing bidder Helsinki Shipyard shortly thereafter.

Fredrik Backman, the Director of Shipping at the Swedish Maritime Administration, remarked that the court's announcement is a significant step towards securing the new vessel.