Davie unveils concept images of new icebreaker construction facility in Texas

Davie Defense, a company under the Inocea Group, has unveiled images of its planned icebreaker manufacturing facilities at the site once occupied by Gulf Copper and Manufacturing Corporation’s shipyard in Galveston, Texas.
The “American icebreaker factory” concept was created in collaboration with Florida-based Pearlson, a specialist in shipyard design and program management.
Davie said that the purpose-built facility will be used in the construction of new ships for the US Coast Guard such as the Arctic security cutters (ASCs).
The ASCs will serve as medium-displacement vessels to complement the coast guard's polar security cutters (PSCs). The ASCs will be used primarily for Arctic operations while the heavier PSCs will be capable of both Arctic and Antarctic operations.
Davie added that it will partner with Helsinki Shipyard and it can deliver the first ASC in 26 months.
A formal ceremony is scheduled to take place in Texas this fall to commemorate the start of construction of the new facility.