Construction begins on new US Coast Guard medium icebreakers

Finland's Sata Shipbuilding has begun construction of the first vessel in a new class of medium icebreakers slated for the US Coast Guard.

Davie Defense will deliver five medium icebreakers, which have been classed as Arctic security cutters (ASCs). The first two ASCs will be built at Helsinki Shipyard supported by Sata Shipbuilding, while three more will be constructed at affiliate shipbuilder Gulf Copper in Texas.

Helsinki Shipyard said building in Finland will ensure the shipbuilder can meet the coast guard's accelerated delivery schedule for the first ASC, which is due in 2028.