Construction begins on new US Coast Guard medium icebreakers

Finland's Sata Shipbuilding has begun construction of the first vessel in a new class of medium icebreakers slated for the US Coast Guard.
Davie Defense will deliver five medium icebreakers, which have been classed as Arctic security cutters (ASCs). The first two ASCs will be built at Helsinki Shipyard supported by Sata Shipbuilding, while three more will be constructed at affiliate shipbuilder Gulf Copper in Texas.
Helsinki Shipyard said building in Finland will ensure the shipbuilder can meet the coast guard's accelerated delivery schedule for the first ASC, which is due in 2028.
"The Arctic security cutter program will strengthen Western maritime security, rebuild critical US strategic capability with Finnish expertise, and reinforce our position as a trusted global partner in delivering complex, ice-capable vessels," said James Davies, co-founder of UK-based Inocea Group, Helsinki Shipyard's parent company.
A multi-purpose icebreaker design developed jointly by Canada's Seaspan Shipyards and Finland's Aker Arctic has been selected to serve as the basis for the ASCs.
The ASCs will serve as medium-displacement vessels to complement the coast guard's polar security cutters (PSCs). The ASCs will be used primarily for Arctic operations while the heavier PSCs will be capable of both Arctic and Antarctic operations.