Vigor Marine, Samsung Heavy Industries to collaborate on US Navy ship maintenance
US-based Vigor Marine Group (VMG) has entered into a strategic partnership with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) with the aim of expanding forward-deployed maintenance, repair, and overhaul support for US Navy and Military Sealift Command vessels in the Indo-Pacific region.
VMG said that, in addition, the two companies may explore opportunities to expand US domestic shipbuilding capacity.
VMG said that the partnership will combine its customer relationships, ability to deliver complex projects on time and on budget, and commercial mindset with SHI’s Korean shipyard facilities, workforce, and advanced technology.
VMG will be the lead US-based prime contractor in the collaboration.
"We understand the navy’s evolving needs and have built a track record of delivering results in support of our national defence," said Francesco Valente, President and CEO of VMG.
"Partnering with Samsung allows us to extend that same capability to forward-deployed operations in the Indo-Pacific and potential shipbuilding opportunities here in the US — helping the navy increase its operational tempo while maintaining the highest quality standards."