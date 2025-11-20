Canada inks joint statement of intent with Finland and US to advance icebreaker collaboration effort

Kirsten Hillman, the Ambassador of Canada to the US, joined Kristi Noem, the US Secretary of Homeland Security, and Sakari Puisto, Finland’s Minister of Economic Affairs, to sign a joint statement of intent (JSOI) on the three countries' icebreaker construction program on Tuesday, November 18.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) said the JSOI will strengthen industrial cooperation among the three nations, aiming to build and maintain icebreakers and related capabilities while supporting domestic shipbuilding industries.