VESSEL REVIEW | Lingling 01 – Unmanned survey boat to support dredging and engineering activities

The USV’s compact size and light weight will enable it to be deployed more quickly compared to a traditional manned boat

These attributes also allow her to be used in more restrictive waters such as channels and nearshore zones and to be embarked as a daughtercraft aboard the TSHD, thereby enabling her to operate wherever the dredger is deployed.

Real-time mapping for more efficient dredging operations

The onboard sensors can generate an accurate map of the seafloor, showing terrain features and other items of interest in real time. This allows planning for upcoming dredging and engineering projects to be completed in less time, since operators need no longer wait for the survey data to be published.

Lingling 01 was designed by CCCC’s Shanghai Navigation Bureau Dahua Technology division in collaboration with the Institute of Ship and Ocean Engineering Design at Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Its initial operations will be in Nantong in Jiangsu province.