VESSEL REVIEW | Tongjun – New hopper dredger boasts intelligent systems and long-range discharge capability

China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) has expanded its fleet of vessels with the recent acquisition of a new trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) built by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC).

CCCC said that Tongjun (通浚) is China's first independently designed and built 35,000-cubic-metre (1.2 million-cubic-foot) class dredger, featuring a maximum hopper capacity of 38,168 cubic metres (1.348 million cubic feet) and measuring approximately 198 metres (650 feet) long by 38.5 metres (126 feet) wide.

These attributes make the TSHD one of the largest vessels of her type in Asia and the second largest in the world.