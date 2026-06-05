Russian university begins testing of new USV

Russia's Northern Arctic Federal University (NArFU) has begun testing of a new unmanned surface vehicle (USV) acquired earlier this year from local marine robotics manufacturer Sea Project.

Orkan (Оркан) belongs to a series of USVs developed jointly by Sea Project and Unmanned Logistics in fulfilment of a frame agreement with the Arkhangelsk Regional Government. Breeze (Бриз; Briz), the first craft in the series, was delivered last year and has since been used for cargo transport duties.

NArFU will operate the new USV as a research and training platform. It will be used as a testbed for autonomous navigation technologies and environmental monitoring systems.